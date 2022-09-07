FIR filed against sacked Madhya Pradesh district judge for fudging date of birth
Police said the FIR was registered against a former judicial officer on a complaint by the administrative officer of the Madhya Pradesh high court
BHOPAL/JABALPUR: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a former Madhya Pradesh judge on charges of fraudulently reducing his age by six years to get into the judicial services, a police officer in Jabalpur said.
The case was registered by Jabalpur civil lines police station on a complaint by the Madhya Pradesh high court administrative officer Vipin Chandra Gupta, inspector Ramesh Kaurav said.
According to the complaint, Radheshyam Madiya, who was posted as an additional district judge in Katni district and dismissed in June this year due to alleged misconduct, is accused of changing his date of birth from February 10, 1960, to February 10, 1966, to be eligible to become a judge.
“The administrative officer informed that Radheshyam Medhiya tampered with his birth certificate and changed his date of birth to become a judge,” Ramesh Kaurav, the Civil Lines police station town inspector, said,
A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (dishonestly using fake documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.
Kaurav said if required, the former judge will be arrested after the complaint is investigated.
A high court official said multiple complaints were received against the judge and he was also suspended earlier. He was removed from service after an inquiry conducted into a complaint of misconduct indicted him in June this year.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics