Harda firecracker factory fire: NHRC notice to state govt, seeks reply in 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh state government seeking reply within four weeks over the fire cracker factory blast incident in Harda on Tuesday. At least 11 persons were killed while 200 others were injured in the factory fire. (PTI file photo)

The notice was based on media reports citing no action taken by authorities despite knowing there were not enough fire safety equipment inspection by officials.

The report added that the factory was operating despite previous incidents of a similar nature.

“The notices have been issued to the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP), Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks,” said the NHRC notice.

It further said, “The report is expected to include the status of the first information report (FIR), updated information on health and medical treatment provided to the victims of the blast and their aggrieved families. The commission would also like to know about the action against the erring and negligent officers and the steps taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.”

Four days have passed since the incident, but four workers of the factory remain missing as the state disaster response personnel continue to clear the rubble.

Harda divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said, “The rescue operation has been completed but still rubble is being cleared from the spot.”

However, there were protests at Harda over attempts being made to dispose twine bombs which were seized from other factories of the accused Rajesh Agrawal and Somesh Agrawal in an irrigational canal in Sirali area of Harda.

The farmers demanded an inquiry into the matter and also the cleaning of the canal as the water is being used to irrigate the crop.

A farmer of Amasel village Sonu Upadhyaya, 42, said, “Three employees of municipal council brought thousands of twine bombs in their official vehicle and threw them in the Machak canal flowing here. We irrigate our fields with canal water. Despite this, these bombs containing gunpowder were brought here and disposed in clean water.”

When farmers confronted the employees, they fled from the spot, he said.

Local revenue official Virendra Uike said that he had asked the employees to destroy the firecrackers, but not to throw them in the canal.

“I will look into the matter,” he said.