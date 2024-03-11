 HC directs 11th-century monument Bhojshala’s survey on Hindu group’s plea - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal / HC directs 11th-century monument Bhojshala’s survey on Hindu group’s plea

HC directs 11th-century monument Bhojshala’s survey on Hindu group’s plea

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 11, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque

The Madhya Pradesh high court’s Indore bench on Monday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of Bhojshala, a protected 11th-century monument, in Dhar within six weeks. Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

Bhojshala is a protected 11th-century monument. (HT PHOTO)
Bhojshala is a protected 11th-century monument. (HT PHOTO)

Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition in the high court in May 2022 against the offering of namaz at Bhojshala and sought a survey to determine the “real religious character” of Bhojshala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The court allowed ASI to survey the monument based on evidence the petitioners presented in the form of coloured photographs of pillars where Sanskrit verses are written.

The ASI in April 2003 allowed Hindus to perform puja at Bhojshala every Tuesday. Muslims were given the go-ahead to offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

In May 2022, the court called Hindu Front for Justice’s public interest litigation challenging the ASI move as comprehensive. It issued notices to the ASI, the Union, and the state government seeking responses to the plea.

The plea urged the court to direct the Union government to re-establish an idol of Goddess Saraswati within the Bhojshala complex. It said the then rulers of Dhar installed the statue at Bhojshala in 1034 AD and that the British took it to London in 1857.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On