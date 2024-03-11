HC directs 11th-century monument Bhojshala’s survey on Hindu group’s plea

The Madhya Pradesh high court’s Indore bench on Monday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of Bhojshala, a protected 11th-century monument, in Dhar within six weeks. Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque. Bhojshala is a protected 11th-century monument. (HT PHOTO)

Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition in the high court in May 2022 against the offering of namaz at Bhojshala and sought a survey to determine the “real religious character” of Bhojshala.

The court allowed ASI to survey the monument based on evidence the petitioners presented in the form of coloured photographs of pillars where Sanskrit verses are written.

The ASI in April 2003 allowed Hindus to perform puja at Bhojshala every Tuesday. Muslims were given the go-ahead to offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

In May 2022, the court called Hindu Front for Justice’s public interest litigation challenging the ASI move as comprehensive. It issued notices to the ASI, the Union, and the state government seeking responses to the plea.

The plea urged the court to direct the Union government to re-establish an idol of Goddess Saraswati within the Bhojshala complex. It said the then rulers of Dhar installed the statue at Bhojshala in 1034 AD and that the British took it to London in 1857.