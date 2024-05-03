 Jammu-bound train searched for 40 mins in Bhopal after passenger spots 'suspicious object' - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu-bound train searched for 40 mins in Bhopal after passenger spots 'suspicious object'

PTI |
May 03, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Jammu-bound train searched for suspicious object in Bhopal, turns out to be a hoax.

A Jammu-bound train was searched for 40 minutes at Rani Kamalapti station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday morning after one of the passengers claimed that there was a suspicious object onboard, an official of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Representative Image. (HT File)
Representative Image. (HT File)

The Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express was searched at Rani Kamalapati station around 9 am, but the information turned out to be a hoax, RPF commandant Prashant Yadav said.

One of the passengers onboard the train informed the ticket checker about the presence of a suspicious object, following which the train was halted at Rani Kamalapati station, he said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the search, which lasted for about 40 minutes, and the train left for its destination at 9.40, the official said.

The passenger is being interrogated, he added.

Bhopal
