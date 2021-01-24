Kamal Nath files breach of privilege notice against 3 officers of health dept

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Kamal Nath, has filed a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the house against three officers of the state health department claiming they played a suspicious role in the postponement of the winter session.

Kamal Nath’s offensive comes after most of the employees working at the MLA rest house reportedly claimed that they were found Covid 19 positive in Rapid Antigen tests conducted on December 24 before the assembly session but didn’t receive any report or SMS in this regard. They added that they were found to be Covid-19 negative in the RT-PCR test, conducted within two days of their positive report and were told to resume work within a week.

Nath’s notice to assembly speaker, signed by five Congress MLAs, said, “Three officers either themselves or on the direction of someone hatched a conspiracy to cancel the notification issued by the assembly secretariat on November 27 regarding winter session. They hatched the conspiracy of fake Covid 19 test at assembly secretariat and MLA guest house and presented the wrong data in the all-party meeting.”

“By doing this, they violated the oath of allegiance and true faith to the Constitution of India. They worked against public interest and interrupted the tradition of holding a winter session of the assembly. They have constitutionally breached the privilege of members of the assembly of attending the session and they also interfered in the autonomy and supremacy of the assembly and made contempt of the house by their deeds and false statements,” he said further in the notice.

“In the all-party meet, it was said that eight people out of 271 had tested positive in the assembly secretariat while 67 out of 281 had tested positive at the MLA rest house. Out of the 67, a list has been given of 34 employees, who had tested positive. Most of the employees in this list said they resumed work within a week without following Covid-19 treatment protocol,” said Nath in the notice.

“Similarly, a large number of employees were found positive but the area was not declared a containment zone and no further investigation into the source of the virus found in a large number of employees at the MLA rest house was done,” reads the notice.

Protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, he will read the notice before saying anything.