Kangana leaves for Mumbai, likely to return to Mandi on April 10

After campaigning for seven days, Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, left for Mumbai from her native place in Mandi on Friday. She is expected to return to Mandi on April 10 after which she will resume her election campaign. (HT File)

The actor-turned-politician left her native village Bhambla at 1pm for Chandigarh, from where she boarded a flight to Mumbai at 3pm.

Ranaut arrived in Mandi on March 29 and started an election campaign in her native area. She addressed a series of public meetings starting from her native village Bhambla, which falls under Sarkaghat assembly constituency. She also addressed the public at Paunta, Fatehpur, Haribena, Mohin Gopalpur and Upper Barot in Sarkaghat. Later, she also held public meetings in Karsog, Mandi and Sundernagar assembly constituencies.

Her campaigning has mainly focused on the welfare schemes and initiatives of the Modi-government, especially for women, besides targeting the opposition congress on various issues.

A local BJP leader said the party leaders and workers are continuing their meetings and programmes at the ground level. “The party’s events and meetings will continue and workers are engaged in their election related work at booth level which will continue,” he said.