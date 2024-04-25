Lok Sabha polls phase 2: Will BJP repeat 2019 victory? Focus on Madhya Pradesh's six seats

Madhya Pradesh gears up for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. A total of 80 candidates, including four women and one third-gender candidate, are contesting across six parliamentary seats. Let's have a detailed look. Even if Indian voters are voting more strategically, this effect could be offset by other factors known to influence election outcomes, from anti-incumbency to a “honeymoon effect” (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

1. Tikamgarh (SC): BJP's Virendra Kumar Khatik seeks his fourth victory from Tikamgarh, which is being challenged by Congress newcomer Pankaj Ahirwar. Khatik won in 2019 against Congress' Kiran Ahirwar by over 3.48 lakh votes. The constituency has only seven candidates.

2. Khajuraho: Congress is backing All India Forward Block (AIFB) candidate RB Prajapati against BJP's state chief VD Sharma. The INDIA bloc initially allocated the seat to its alliance partner Samajwadi Party, but its candidate nomination paper was rejected.

3. Damoh: Congress' Tarbar Singh Lodhi faces BJP's Rahul Singh Lodhi from this saffron party's stronghold. Previously, the seat was held by Prahlad Patel, who left it to run for assembly election and become state minister. Patel won in 2019 against Congress' Pratap Singh Lodhi with over 3.53 lakh votes.

The other seats for the poll in this phase are Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad.

4. Satna: BJP's incumbent MP, Ganesh Singh, versus Congress' Siddharth Kushwaha. Satna sees the highest number of candidates at 19.

5. Rewa: BJP's Janardhan Mishra, the incumbent MP, faces Congress' Neelam Mishra.

6. Hoshangabad: BJP's Darshan Singh Choudhary competes with Congress' Sanjay Sharma.

Betul Lok Sabha election rescheduled for third phase

Betul constituency was also slated for polling in the second phase. But it has been rescheduled to the third phase on May 7 by the Election Commission because Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from the seat Ashok Bhalavi died of a heart attack on April 9.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are divided into four phases. The first phase took place on April 19. The second phase is scheduled for Friday, followed by the remaining two phases on May 7 and May 13. Vote counting will be done on June 4.