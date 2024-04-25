In letter to PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to explain Cong's ‘Nyay Patra’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his time to explain the grand old party's ‘Nyay Patra’.



Defending the Congress manifesto, Kharge said that the ‘Nyay Patra’ is aimed at providing justice to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people across the castes and communities.



“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that, as prime minister of the country, you don't make any statements that are false,” Kharge added. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI/PIB)

“It has become your habit to seize on a few words taken out of context, create communal divide,” the Congress chief said.



Referring to Modi's recent speeches, the Congress leader said he is 'neither shocked nor surprised by the language used by the prime minister."

"It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections," he added.

The Congress has been talking about the deprived poor and their rights ("nyay"). We are aware that you and your government do not have any concern for the poor and dispossessed," he said.



‘Your suit-boot ki sarkar works for corporates’: Kharge

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, Kharge said,"Your 'suit-boot ki sarkar' works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced while the salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pay GST even on food and salt and the rich corporate claim GST refunds. That is why, when we talk of inequality between the rich and the poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu and Muslim."

"Our manifesto is for the people of India -- whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain or Buddhist. I think you have still not forgotten your pre-Independence allies the Muslim League and colonial masters," he said.



Kharge's counter comes after a series of attacks by the prime ministers in recent election speeches. From calling the Congress manifesto an ‘imprint of Muslim League’ to alleging the grand old party of plotting to ‘redistributing assets’, Modi has minced no words in attacking the principal opposition party at his rallies.



(With PTI inputs)