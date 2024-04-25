 In letter to PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to explain Cong's ‘Nyay Patra’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In letter to PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to explain Cong's ‘Nyay Patra’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the ‘Nyay Patra’ is aimed at providing justice to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his time to explain the grand old party's ‘Nyay Patra’

Defending the Congress manifesto, Kharge said that the ‘Nyay Patra’ is aimed at providing justice to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people across the castes and communities. 

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi's Banswara speech, Sam Pitroda's tax remarks take centre stage in phase 2 election campaign

“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that, as prime minister of the country, you don't make any statements that are false,” Kharge added.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI/PIB)
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI/PIB)

“It has become your habit to seize on a few words taken out of context, create communal divide,” the Congress chief said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE coverage

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Referring to Modi's recent speeches, the Congress leader said he is 'neither shocked nor surprised by the language used by the prime minister."

"It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections," he added. 

The Congress has been talking about the deprived poor and their rights ("nyay"). We are aware that you and your government do not have any concern for the poor and dispossessed," he said. 
 

‘Your suit-boot ki sarkar works for corporates’: Kharge

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, Kharge said,"Your 'suit-boot ki sarkar' works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced while the salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pay GST even on food and salt and the rich corporate claim GST refunds. That is why, when we talk of inequality between the rich and the poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu and Muslim."

"Our manifesto is for the people of India -- whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain or Buddhist. I think you have still not forgotten your pre-Independence allies the Muslim League and colonial masters," he said.

Kharge's counter comes after a series of attacks by the prime ministers in recent election speeches. From calling the Congress manifesto an ‘imprint of Muslim League’ to alleging the grand old party of plotting to ‘redistributing assets’, Modi has minced no words in attacking the principal opposition party at his rallies. 

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / In letter to PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to explain Cong's ‘Nyay Patra’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On