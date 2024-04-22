‘Congress & allies want to snatch your assets’: PM Modi in UP's Aligarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of trying to amend a law to ‘snatch’ assets of the citizens.



“Congress and its allies have an eye on your income and assets. The Congress's Shehzada says that if his government is formed, they will find out what all you have. It will be probed and all these assets will be taken under government control and distributed,” the prime minister said at a rally in Aligarh.



“Congress mentioned this in their manifesto. Women have gold not only for wearing in the form of jewellery, but it is ‘stredhan’ and protected by law. They want to amend law to snatch asset and mangalsutra of our mothers and sisters,” Modi added.



Modi added that the Congress wants to survey the salaried class and find out how much they have saved. “It will be investigated, the vehicles and land assets will be probed. Congress will survey and confiscate your property and distribute it.”



“Your paternal house in the village and city will be snatched and the person not having will be given. This is communist and Maoist thinking. Congress and INDI alliance want to implement it here....Congress wants to place panja on your wealth ,,,,your assets will not be safe, says Congress,” Modi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. (X/BJP)

‘Shehzadas unable to find keys’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at INDIA alliance members Samajwadi Party and Congress, and took a veiled ‘shahzada’ (prince) jibe at their leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.



“Last time when I came to Aligarh, I had requested all of you to lock the factories of nepotism, corruption and appeasement of SP and Congress. Aapne aisa majboot taala lagaya ki dono sehzado ko aaj tak iski chabi nahi mil rahi (You put such a strong lock that both the princes are unable to find the keys),” Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, which votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.



Attacking the Congress over the issue of terror, the prime minister said,"Earlie, the terrorists used to carry out serial blasts. They did not spare Ayodhya, Kashi. Now, there is a full stop on serial blasts."



“The first time voters might be very young and should ask elders that there was an advertisement in newspaper advising people not to touch unclaimed items like cooker, tiffin, bags and inform police. It was a daily affair. Announcements were made at bus stops and railway stations. These unclaimed objects contained bombs. Now it has been put to end and it is the magic of Yogi and Modi,” the prime minister said.



“Congress has followed policy of appeasement but done nothing to improve social, economic condition of Muslims. Riots, murders, gang wars were Samajwadi Party government's identity,” he added.