Lok Sabha election 2024 live: PM Modi to address poll rally in UP's Agra

Lok Sabha election 2024 live updates: The electioneering in the constituencies scheduled for voting in the second phase concluded as the voting is slated for Friday, April 26. The end of the campaigning marks the commencement of a 48-hour silence period before polling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in western Uttar Pradesh with a massive rally in Agra on Thursday....Read More

Latest election highlights

- Before the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, police and paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in various areas of Reasi town in Jammu and Kashmir to boost residents' confidence in safety and law enforcement.

- A senior official stated that over 11,000 voters registered in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency had cast their votes through special procedures before polling day.

- West Bengal Congress chief and candidate for the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alleging harassment of party workers by police officers in Baharampur. Chowdhury claimed that these actions were aimed at affecting the party's election prospects.

- During a public address in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminisced about his past collaboration with former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in parliament and expressed his desire to work with him again.

- Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha expressed concern over the “timing of the 2024 general elections,” stating that they occur “during a critical period when the Constitution and democracy face threats.” Tankha urged people “to safeguard democracy and reject fear-based politics.”

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.