Lok Sabha election 2024 live: PM Modi to address poll rally in UP's Agra
Lok Sabha election 2024 live updates: The electioneering in the constituencies scheduled for voting in the second phase concluded as the voting is slated for Friday, April 26. The end of the campaigning marks the commencement of a 48-hour silence period before polling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in western Uttar Pradesh with a massive rally in Agra on Thursday....Read More
Latest election highlights
- Before the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, police and paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in various areas of Reasi town in Jammu and Kashmir to boost residents' confidence in safety and law enforcement.
- A senior official stated that over 11,000 voters registered in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency had cast their votes through special procedures before polling day.
- West Bengal Congress chief and candidate for the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alleging harassment of party workers by police officers in Baharampur. Chowdhury claimed that these actions were aimed at affecting the party's election prospects.
- During a public address in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminisced about his past collaboration with former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in parliament and expressed his desire to work with him again.
- Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha expressed concern over the “timing of the 2024 general elections,” stating that they occur “during a critical period when the Constitution and democracy face threats.” Tankha urged people “to safeguard democracy and reject fear-based politics.”
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Schools, factories in Noida to stay closed on Friday
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) will remain closed on Friday, the day of the Lok Sabha election in the constituency.
- However, they will resume regular operations on Saturday. According to officials, factories and industries have been instructed to grant paid leave to their workers on Friday to facilitate their participation in the voting process.
- Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing Noida and Greater Noida, is scheduled to hold elections on April 26. It boasts 26.75 lakh registered voters. According to the Election Commission, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 per cent in 2014, and a significantly lower 48 per cent in 2009.
- The constituency has consistently witnessed a lower voter turnout compared to the national average, which stood at 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014, and 58 per cent in 2009, according to the provided data.
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Independent candidate Mridula Katheria files Nomination to Challenge Husband's BJP Candidacy in UP's Etawah
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: On Thursday, independent candidate Mridula Katheria submitted her nomination for the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to run against her husband, BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria.
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Samajwadi Party office abuzz with preparations for Akhilesh Yadav's nomination filing
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Preparations underway at the Samajwadi Party office as party chief Akhilesh Yadav gears up for his nomination filing.
Akhilesh Yadav is set to file his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. The announcement comes shortly after Tej Pratap Yadav was declared as the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Kannauj seat.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Subrat Pathak as its candidate against the SP chief.
Tej Pratap Yadav, who hails from a political family and is the son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was previously an MP from Mainpuri.
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: PM Modi to address poll rally in UP's Agra
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to elevate the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in western Uttar Pradesh with a grand rally scheduled for Thursday in Agra.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, during a public address in Harda district in Madhya Pradesh, which falls under the Betul parliamentary seat, PM Modi reminisced about his past collaboration with former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in parliament and expressed his desire to work with Chouhan once again.