Ludhiana police seize 21,500 litre country-made liquor in Jagraon

Launching a crackdown against illicit liquor in ongoing Lok Sabha polls, district excise department and Jagraon police on Saturday conducted a raid in Parjian Biharipur village and seized 21,500 litre country-made liquor. Ludhiana, India – March 23, 2024: Joint team of Excise and Jagraon police conduct raid in Sidhwan Bet village and also seize 21500 ltr Lahan, 200 bottles of illicit liquor and drums, utensils in Ludhiana on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Photo Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

The joint teams, comprising DSP Jagraon Jasjyot Singh, AETC Inderjit Singh Nagpal, excise officer Harjot Singh, Upkar Singh, Neeraj Kumar, along with four excise inspectors and 40 police personnel, conducted a search operation in the village and seized 200 bottles of illicit liquor, drums and utensils, besides 21,500 litre country-made liquor. Excise officer Harjot Singh said a case was registered and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney Sakshi Sawhney said the drive against illicit liquor would be intensified in coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulged in this malpractice. She also reiterated her commitment to free, fair and transparent polls in Ludhiana as elaborate arrangements were put in place to ensure a peaceful environment during the polls. She said no stone would be left unturned to maintain the law and order in the district.

Excise dept launches campaign, issues helpline

On Sawhney’s direction, various teams of the excise department have been creating awareness against illicit liquor in the areas falling alongside Sutlej river.

Under the supervision of the AETC, teams led by the ETO, excise inspectors Harshpinder Singh and Balkaran Singh carried out the awareness through public announcements against illicit liquor, including home-made alcohol.

Nagpal said with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and recent unfortunate tragedy in another district, this campaign has been launched against the consumption of illicitly distilled liquor and the disadvantages of consuming home-made alcohol. He said the vehicles were mounted with a public address system making announcements to make people aware about dangers of consuming illicit liquor, as it may be poisonous and fatal.

Nagpal said the drive would be further intensified in all parts of the district to stop people from consuming illicit or home-made liquor. He said the department had already been conducting regular checks in the areas of Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet and others against the illicit liquor.

People can also give a tip-off about illicit liquor smuggling or manufacturing on the helpline number 987-596-1126.