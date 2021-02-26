Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the state government and the Election Commission to hold civic and panchayat bodies elections at the earliest.
As the state government as well as the Election Commission had reached consensus on the issue, the process should be expedited, the Indore bench of the HC said in an order on Thursday.
The order copy became available on Friday.
A division bench of Justices Sujay Paul and Shailendra Shukla disposed of petitions filed by former corporator from Indore Bharat Parakh and Tolaram Gamad from Dhar district.
The petitioners claimed that the delay in holding elections was a violation of Constitutional provisions.
These elections are pending for over a year.
"It is agreed that these writ petitions may be disposed of by directing the respondents to expedite the process of election of municipal bodies and Panchayats...and hold the elections as early as possible," the HC said.
The replies of the State Election Commission and State Government indicated that they had agreed on readiness to hold elections, the court noted.
An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha's mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
During his visit to Sidhi, the CM spent a night at the circuit house and took notice of the unhygienic conditions.
