Madhya Pradesh: Man, released from jail weeks ago, kills 16-year-old in Damoh with rod, hammer

Bhopal:A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy with an iron rod and a hammer in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, and attempting to eat his flesh and drink his blood, police said. A 46-year-old man arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh for murdering a teen and attempting cannibalism

The accused, Gudda Patel, a resident of Samanna village, had been released from jail a few weeks ago in connection with the murder of his wife.

“A resident of Arthkheda village, Bharat Vishwakarma, 16, had come to his sister’s house in Samanna village. While returning on his bike, Gudda Patel attacked him with an iron rod and later hit him with an iron hammer. He died on the spot,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) H.R. Pandey said.

“When the villagers heard the screams, they rushed to the spot and found Patel eating flesh from the boy’s head and drinking blood from his hands,” Pandey added.

The villagers tried to catch the accused, but he threatened to attack them with the hammer. “He had hidden in agricultural land near the village. The villagers chased him and started pelting stones at him. Patel also attacked the villagers with stones,” Pandey added.

Police arrived and cordoned off the field. “After an hour’s effort, police arrested the accused and took him to the police station,” Pandey said.

Police are now investigating the reason behind the murder.

A few years ago, Patel had been arrested for slitting his wife’s throat. He was convicted in the case and had been released from jail in January.