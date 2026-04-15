...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Madhya Pradesh Board results declared; best in 16 years: CM

Failed students will be given a second opportunity to clear the exams on May 7, 2026, in accordance with the New Education Policy

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:19 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education recorded its best results in 16 years on Wednesday, with Class 10 achieving a pass percentage of 73.42% and Class 12 at 76.01%.

Government schools outperformed private institutions. (HT File Photo)

The 2026 board results were announced by chief minister Mohan Yadav at an event at CM House.

For the first time, students were not given supplementary status, instead are given a second opportunity to clear the exams on May 7, 2026, in accordance with the New Education Policy.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “The failed students have another chance to clear the exam so they shouldn’t feel disheartened.”

In Class 10, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district topped with 499 out of 500 marks. Akshara Ghodeshwar (Balaghat) and Abhay Gupta (Sidhi) secured second position by scoring 498 marks, while Yogendra Singh Parmar from Shahdol stood third.

Also Read: MPBSE MP Board Result: Results declared; 73.42% pass Class 10, 76.01% pass Class 12; check list of toppers

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

class 10 results pass percentage
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh Board results declared; best in 16 years: CM
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh Board results declared; best in 16 years: CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.