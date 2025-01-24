Madhya Pradesh govt bans liquor shops in 17 ‘holy towns’ | Full list

The Madhya Pradesh government will close liquor vends in 17 ‘holy towns’ of the state, chief minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday. Bhopal, Dec 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses a press conference, at BJP State Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The 17 towns listed by Mohan Yadav include Ujjain, his hometown.

According to the chief minister, the areas in which liquor vends will be shut down are: Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Maihar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd.

“The shops will not be shifted elsewhere. These will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Further, the BJP leader asserted that this was only the ‘first step’ to completely end drinking in Madhya Pradesh.

“We are moving towards a big decision of alcohol ban in spiritual places. Alcohol addiction causes a lot of problems in a family and we are trying to bring good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want women, children, farmers, and everyone to lead a better life,” he told news agency PTI.

The announcement of the ban comes a day after Yadav declared his government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 places of religious worship in the state.

“Everyone is aware of the ill effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places. Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh,” he said during a function in the Narsinghpur district.