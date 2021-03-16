Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification regarding old government and private vehicles, according to which vehicles that are over 15 years old will not be registered in the state. This is in tandem with the Centre’s scrappage policy introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman according to which cars that are older than 15 years would be required to undergo mandatory emission tests.

In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.

Apart from this, fitness certificates have now been made compulsory for new private vehicles of the state. It is believed that this rule will be implemented from April, along with the Centre's scrappage policy. The state government will also impose a green tax on older vehicles and has sent its report for the same to the Union ministry of transport and highways.

Owners of vehicles who choose to scrap vehicles older than 15 years will also be given benefits by the state government—a maximum of 10 per cent discount on purchasing a new car and 1 per cent will be recovered from them in form of green tax. The state government will implement the rules after the Centre’s approval.

According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore. On the other hand, if the cars pass the test, a green tax would be charged on them to renew the fitness certificate. The fitness certificate will be valid for five years. In addition to this, car owners will be asked to scrap vehicles that are older than 15 years and purchase new ones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON