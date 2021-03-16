IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles

  • In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:55 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification regarding old government and private vehicles, according to which vehicles that are over 15 years old will not be registered in the state. This is in tandem with the Centre’s scrappage policy introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman according to which cars that are older than 15 years would be required to undergo mandatory emission tests.

In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.

Apart from this, fitness certificates have now been made compulsory for new private vehicles of the state. It is believed that this rule will be implemented from April, along with the Centre's scrappage policy. The state government will also impose a green tax on older vehicles and has sent its report for the same to the Union ministry of transport and highways.

Owners of vehicles who choose to scrap vehicles older than 15 years will also be given benefits by the state government—a maximum of 10 per cent discount on purchasing a new car and 1 per cent will be recovered from them in form of green tax. The state government will implement the rules after the Centre’s approval.

According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore. On the other hand, if the cars pass the test, a green tax would be charged on them to renew the fitness certificate. The fitness certificate will be valid for five years. In addition to this, car owners will be asked to scrap vehicles that are older than 15 years and purchase new ones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The worst affected districts in Madhya Pradesh are Indore and Bhopal.(File photo for representation)
The worst affected districts in Madhya Pradesh are Indore and Bhopal.(File photo for representation)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt releases fresh guidelines to contain Covid 19 spread

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Travellers from Maharashtra must undergo seven days of home quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP government has asked all departments to prepare a list of unused government properties.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
MP government has asked all departments to prepare a list of unused government properties.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
bhopal news

MP to auction unused govt properties to fund direct money transfer schemes

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • The MP government has released tenders for selling 18 properties including three bus depots and booking offices of MP Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) apart from other government owned properties in the past 2 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chouhan also told ANI the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged that people should follow all preventive measures.(ANI file photo)
Chouhan also told ANI the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged that people should follow all preventive measures.(ANI file photo)
bhopal news

MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
“The Union health minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The chief minister’s remarks come after he met Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Bhopal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The additional sessions judge hearing Congress leader's murder case has accused MP police of trying to implicate him falsely. (Representational photo)
The additional sessions judge hearing Congress leader's murder case has accused MP police of trying to implicate him falsely. (Representational photo)
bhopal news

MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal/sagar
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. However, criminal charges were dropped against him later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.(PTI)
He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.(PTI)
bhopal news

Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:55 PM IST
He also said that 1.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture: Covid-19 testing.(HT Photo)
In picture: Covid-19 testing.(HT Photo)
bhopal news

Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The devotees defied ban on gathering in Hoshangabad district to pray at Shiva Temples on Maha Shivratri(AFP)
The devotees defied ban on gathering in Hoshangabad district to pray at Shiva Temples on Maha Shivratri(AFP)
bhopal news

Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal/hoshangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The SP said most of the devotees, who approached by road in vehicles, were sent back, but devotees, in small groups reached the temples on foot from Nagpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he further said and added that other angles are also being investigated," Chaudhary said(ANI Photo)
"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he further said and added that other angles are also being investigated," Chaudhary said(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:32 PM IST
"No one was seen crossing the school boundary and a watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke the arm of the idol and it was repaired," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Mandsaur SP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
Police included the rape charge after the intervention of Moradabad senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhury, the survivor’s family has alleged.(HT file photo)
bhopal news

Suspecting her character, MP man chops off wife's hand, leg

PTI, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Rajput allegedly chopped his wife's left hand from the wrist and also hacked her left foot, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ‘adivasis’ or tribals of states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are demanding a separate religious code for them.(Diwakar Prasad/ HT)
The ‘adivasis’ or tribals of states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are demanding a separate religious code for them.(Diwakar Prasad/ HT)
bhopal news

MP to hold Ram Leelas to remind tribals of Hindu ‘past’ amid call for Sarna code

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Some Tribal rights activists, however, claimed that the decision was an attempt to spoil the tribal culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
cyber crime hacker typing on laptop(iStockphoto/Representative Image)
cyber crime hacker typing on laptop(iStockphoto/Representative Image)
bhopal news

Cybercriminals clone cheque meant for Ram temple, siphon off over a lakh

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • Fraudsters developed a clone of the cheque which was publicised on social media as a donation for Ram temple construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that no farmer got the benefit of loan waiver worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh during the Congress rule. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that no farmer got the benefit of loan waiver worth 2 lakh during the Congress rule. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

MP Assembly: Uproar on farm loan waiver, Congress members walk out

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary raised the issue during the Question Hour when he sought a reply from the state government on whether it would continue to waive off loans of the "remaining farmers", as per the initiative taken during the previous Kamal Nath government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
bhopal news

'Nari Adalat to open across panchayats to resolve family disputes': MP CM

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:56 AM IST
  • Addressing a function organised on Women’s Day on Monday, Chouhan made several announcements for empowering women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The rallies will be held in Sheopur on Monday, in Rewa on March 14 and in Jabalpur the next day, and a decision would be taken later on holding more rallies in the state, said BKU MP general secretary Anil Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP