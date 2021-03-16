Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles
- In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification regarding old government and private vehicles, according to which vehicles that are over 15 years old will not be registered in the state. This is in tandem with the Centre’s scrappage policy introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman according to which cars that are older than 15 years would be required to undergo mandatory emission tests.
In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
Apart from this, fitness certificates have now been made compulsory for new private vehicles of the state. It is believed that this rule will be implemented from April, along with the Centre's scrappage policy. The state government will also impose a green tax on older vehicles and has sent its report for the same to the Union ministry of transport and highways.
Owners of vehicles who choose to scrap vehicles older than 15 years will also be given benefits by the state government—a maximum of 10 per cent discount on purchasing a new car and 1 per cent will be recovered from them in form of green tax. The state government will implement the rules after the Centre’s approval.
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore. On the other hand, if the cars pass the test, a green tax would be charged on them to renew the fitness certificate. The fitness certificate will be valid for five years. In addition to this, car owners will be asked to scrap vehicles that are older than 15 years and purchase new ones.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles
- In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh govt releases fresh guidelines to contain Covid 19 spread
- Travellers from Maharashtra must undergo seven days of home quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP to auction unused govt properties to fund direct money transfer schemes
- The MP government has released tenders for selling 18 properties including three bus depots and booking offices of MP Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) apart from other government owned properties in the past 2 months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order
- Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. However, criminal charges were dropped against him later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months
- The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP
- The SP said most of the devotees, who approached by road in vehicles, were sent back, but devotees, in small groups reached the temples on foot from Nagpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspecting her character, MP man chops off wife's hand, leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP to hold Ram Leelas to remind tribals of Hindu ‘past’ amid call for Sarna code
- Some Tribal rights activists, however, claimed that the decision was an attempt to spoil the tribal culture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cybercriminals clone cheque meant for Ram temple, siphon off over a lakh
- Fraudsters developed a clone of the cheque which was publicised on social media as a donation for Ram temple construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Assembly: Uproar on farm loan waiver, Congress members walk out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nari Adalat to open across panchayats to resolve family disputes': MP CM
- Addressing a function organised on Women’s Day on Monday, Chouhan made several announcements for empowering women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox