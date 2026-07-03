All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the registration process for AIIMS CRE 5 Recruitment 2026 on July 3, 2026. The link to register for Common Recruitment 2026 is till 5 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS CRE 5 Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for Group-B and Group-C posts at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

The date of status of application form for acceptance to appear in examination will be displayed on July 11, 2026. The examination will be held from July 25 to July 27, 2026. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 100 MCQs will be in question paper of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks.

20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer & 80 MCQs related to the domain of respective group.

The question paper will be divided into 5 sections, each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions.

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Application Fee The application fee is ₹3000/- for General/ OBC candidates, ₹2400/- for SC/ST candidates/EWS category candidates. Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group.

The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS CRE 5 Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Register yourself and fill the application form.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related detais candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

Direct link to apply here

Detailed Notification here