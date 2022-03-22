Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh govt to set up luxurious old age home in Bhopal
The Madhya Pradesh social justice department has said that the rooms of the old age home will be luxurious like a five-star hotel.
The Madhya Pradesh social justice department said that the old age home’s design, from floor to wall, is being done by experts so that senior citizens will feel relaxed. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will start a luxurious old age home in Bhopal in December this year.

“India has so many well equipped old age homes which are either run by NGOs or private companies. But in MP this first of its kind home will be introduced by the social justice department for senior citizens who can pay the charges,” said Prateek Hajela, principal secretary, social justice department.

“The building of an old age home is being constructed in 10 crores by Public Works Department (PWD). It will have all amenities. From floor to wall design everything is being done by experts so that senior citizens will feel relaxed in the home. The rooms will be luxurious like a five-star hotel,” said Hejala.

The charges will be as per facilities. The state government is planning to hand over the management of the home to a private company that will have experience in hospitality, said the officer.

The Madhya Pradesh social justice department is going to start this home in Bhopal as a pilot project. “If it succeeds, it will start in other cities too. The home is being started to provide a safe place for people who have been living a luxurious life and are now living alone. Their safety is also a matter of concern because MP is the second most unsafe place for senior citizens,” said a senior officer of the social justice department.

According to Census 2011, MP stood seventh in terms of population as the state has more than 57 lakh population of senior citizens.

After Maharashtra, MP is the most unsafe place for senior citizens where 4602 crimes against senior citizens have been reported in 2020, says the report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The crime against senior citizens is increasing 10 % every year since 2018.

