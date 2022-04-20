Madhya Pradesh logs 6 news Covid-19 cases; active tally at 45
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday.
As many as 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,30,487, while the toll stood at 10,734, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said. With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said.
At least 7,036 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 2,90,08,792, the official added. As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,266, new cases 06, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,487, active cases 45, number of tests so far 2,90,08,792.
-
Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year. Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
-
Green clearances for key projects in Dahanu declared ‘null and void’
Mumbai The chairman of the newly-reconstituted Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority has declared green clearances for key infrastructure projects passing through Dahanu taluka in Palghar district as 'null and void'. The projects include the National Highways Authority of India's Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway Phase-II, the MMRDA's Surya irrigation scheme, and the Dahanu Regional Plan. The Supreme Court established the DTEPA in 1996 to protect India's first notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Dahanu.
-
These cows at Rajasthan shelter have fixed deposits in their names
Radha, Radhika, Sita and Geeta have a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh each in their name. They are stray cows, which were adopted by a cow shelter in Rajasthan. The interest earned on the fixed deposit ensures some medical help for them. The Jamvay Jyoti Goshala (cow shelter) in Bhodki village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, has around 1,000 cows of which 31 milch cows have ₹1 lakh each as fixed deposit in banks.
-
Congress MP Manish Tewari backs clemency for Beant Singh assassin Rajoana
A day after his party colleague and fellow Lok Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu urged the government not to release former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday backed clemency for the death-row convict who has been in prison for 26 years. Bittu was reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for the Rajoana release.
-
Assam, Arunachal agree on formula to end border dispute
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Wednesday agreed to set up district level committees headed by cabinet ministers to end the decades old border dispute between them in a time-bound manner—a move similar to the one Assam and Meghalaya had agreed earlier. The decision was taken at the second official meeting on the issue between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in Guwahati.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics