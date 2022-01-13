Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister tests positive for Covid-19
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Representational image (Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Thursday tested Covid-19 positive and is currently under home isolation on the doctor's advice.

Taking to Twitter, State Medical Education Minister said, "After observing initial symptoms of Covid-19, I have got my Covid test done today which has resulted positive."

"I have isolated myself on doctor's advice," Sarang further said.

The minister urged the people who came in his contact during the last two days, to isolate themselves and get tested if they observe Covid-19 symptoms.

"All those who came in my contact in the past two days, are requested to isolate themselves. And get tested yourselves if you observe Covid-19 symptoms," Sarang further tweeted.

