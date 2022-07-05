Madhya Pradesh rest house care taker suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP
A caretaker of a government rest house in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has been suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki from a room, officials said on Tuesday.
District collector Deepak Arya said the rest house care-taker, Harinarayan Kori has been suspended with immediate effect. The collector also said that the sub-divisional magistrate and district hospitality officer, Sapna Tripathi has been served a show-cause notice in this regard and she has been asked to reply within two days, otherwise disciplinary action will be proposed against her.
The action came after a video of Valmiki went viral on social media.
On July 3, Sumitra Valmiki came to Sagar to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor candidate from Sagar. She was staying in the rest house but in the evening when she returned to the rest house, she found that her belongings were shifted to another room in her absence. Valmiki alleged that the male staffer touched her innerwear.
The show-cause notice said that the dignity of the Rajya Sabha MP was not taken care of by the subordinate staff of the district hospitality officer and the prescribed protocol was also not followed. Negligence and indifference have been reflected by this act. It comes under the category of serious misconduct under the Civil Services Conduct Rules, said the notice.
Meanwhile, the Congress attacked the BJP-led state government for insulting a Dalit leader.
“We came to know that she was evicted from the room because it was booked for a minister of the Madhya Pradesh government. However, the minister did not visit the rest house after the controversy. It is an insult of a Dalit woman leader and it showed the real character of the BJP,” said KK Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson.
BJP district president Gaurav Sirothiya said, “The room was not booked for any minister but it is wrong to shift the belongings in her absence from one room to another. The (collector’s) action was taken after we raised the objection on the bad behaviour of the staff.”
Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster
Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of 'Kaali' on the microblogging website, Twitter, on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. It triggered widespread fury on social media and prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to ask the authorities in Canada for removal of the posters.
Consider inviting fresh bids for buying electric buses: HC to BEST
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Tata Motors, challenging the disqualification of their bids for supplying 1,400 electric buses to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. The HC also held that the decision of the civic undertaking to approve bids of Evey Trans company to supply 2,100 electric buses was incorrect and that BEST should consider conducting a new tender process.
In a first, Delhi police start registration of Kanwariyas
In a first, the Delhi police have started registration of the devotees taking part in 'Kanwar Yatra' to enable better coordination among different authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage. The yatra, which takes place during the Hindu month of Shrawan, is scheduled to begin from July 14 this year. Suman Nalwa, the deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said that the devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.
Four killed in two accidents in Mandi, Shimla
Four people were killed in two accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday. Three workers were killed and one was seriously hurt after the pillar of a gate fell on a tipper truck in the Khaliyar locality of Mandi town. The dead were identified as Rishav Kaushik of Mandi, Gurchain Singh of Rupnagar district and Vinod Kumar of Purnea district in Bihar. Locals informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get custody of four accused till July 13
A Mansa court sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team hours after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Tuesday. The court sent them into police custody till July 13. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moose Wala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.
