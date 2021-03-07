Man attaches toilet pipeline to drinking water tank in railway station at Madhya Pradesh
A railway station master was placed under suspension in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district after an outsourced sanitation worker attached a toilet pipeline to the tank containing drinking water, an official said on Sunday.
The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar Pal.
"A sanitation worker from a private firm attached a toilet pipeline to the drinking water tank, which was thoroughly cleaned after the error and tested for potability. Station master Chauthmal Meena was placed under suspension and the sanitation worker was removed from duty," Pal informed.
Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday
