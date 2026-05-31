Chhatarpur , A 42-year-old man cut off part of his genitals with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district to end his "sexual desire", officials said on Sunday. Man in MP's Chhatarpur cuts off part of his genitals with axe to 'end sexual desire'; hospitalised

The incident took place in Maharajpur police station area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday morning, they said.

According to family members, Rammilan Yadav took the step near a well close to his field, calling his cousin after sustaining serious injuries.

He was taken to the primary health centre in Maharajpur where doctors asked that he be rushed to the district hospital due to the seriousness of his wound, the kin added.

A video purportedly showing Yadav speaking to a journalist has been circulating on social media. In it, he is is heard saying that he ran a Ram Leela troupe and was troubled by feelings of lust and anger.

"I thought I should end my sexual desire. I took this step for that reason. I cut my genitalia with an axe. My aim now is to devote myself to prayers, serve the nation and work for the welfare of the country," Yadav said in the video.

Yadav's cousin said his family comprises his wife, a son and two daughters, one of whom is scheduled to get married on June 25.

Yadav's wife has been suffering from paralysis for a long time and the family has also been facing financial difficulties, the cousin added.

"The man was brought to the emergency ward in a serious condition after reportedly injuring himself with an axe. The patient has suffered a partial severing of the genital organ. He is undergoing treatment," district hospital official Dr Rajesh Mishra told PTI.

Maharajpur police station house officer D K Singh said no complaint has been received in connection with the incident.

Action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge after a written complaint is received, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.