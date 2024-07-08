 Maoist carrying reward of ₹14 lakh killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maoist carrying reward of 14 lakh killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

ByMonika Pandey
Jul 08, 2024 08:45 PM IST

The slain Maoist has been identified by police as area committee member Ukas alias Sohan of Bijapur, Bastar

A Maoist carrying a reward of 14 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kothiatola in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, said officials.

Police said an alert has been issued in Balaghat district after the incident as there is information about the movement of Maoists, (Representational image)
Balaghat superintendent of police (SP) Sameer Saurabh said, “The security forces had received information about movement of Maoists in the forest area of Kothiatola. When they were asked to surrender, they started firing. Forces retaliated. In exchange of gun fight, one Maoist was killed.”

A joint operation was conducted by the district security forces and the Hawk Force at Kariyadanda village under Hatta police station area.

The SP said, “An alert has been issued in the district after the incident as there is information about the movement of Maoists.”

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
