Mauganj, a tehsil of Rewa, becomes Madhya Pradesh’s 53rd district

Mauganj, a tehsil of Rewa district, will be the 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh, announced chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Twitter Photo)

During a programme in Rewa, CM Chouhan said, “Mauganj will become the 53rd district of MP. It will be developed by joining four tehsils of Rewa district.”

The four tehsils include Mauganj, Hanumana, Nai Garhi, and Deotalab.

Residents of Mauganj were raising the demand for a separate district for a long time since the chief minister announced in 2013 that Mauganj will be developed as a separate district.

In a programme of distribution of funds under Sambal scheme, CM Chouhan transferred ₹605 crore as assistance in the bank accounts to 27,000 beneficiaries of the ‘Sambal Yojana’ with a single click through virtual medium. Along with this, the CM laid the foundation stone for construction works to be done in the newly formed district announcing ₹784 crore for the work.

Vindhya region political expert Jay Ram Shukla, however, criticised the move saying it was purely a political decision as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this seat (Mauganj) in the last elections.

“The Mauganj area is not rich in any minerals so physical feature wise it doesn’t need to be declared as a separate district,” Shukla said, adding the BJP is trying to strengthen their position in the Vindhya region through this new district.