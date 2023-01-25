Medical team rush to Kuno national park after female cheetah falls ill

A team of veterinarians from Bhopal led by Dr Atul Gupta rushed to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after Sasha, a female cheetah fell ill due to renal infection, a senior forest officer said.

The principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) JS Chauhan and Kuno National Park field director Uttam Kumar Sharma, however, denied any serious medical complications.

“It was a routine process and all cheetahs are doing well,” said Sharma.

Preliminary assessments of Sasha showed symptoms of dehydration and renal disease.

A senior officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Sasha was looking ill. The veterinarian team checked her and found the symptoms of dehydration and renal infection. She was administered fluid and now she is doing well.”

Sasha was one of the eight cheetahs translocated to India from Namibia on September 17 last year. All cheetahs under the world’s first intercontinental translocation project were released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

A team of experts are monitoring the activities of cheetahs. As many as 12 cheetahs will also be translocated soon from South Africa.

