Merc crashes into roadside tea stall in Mohali, man sleeping inside dead

A 34-year-old man sleeping inside a roadside tea stall was run over by a speeding Mercedes-Benz car (PB 65 AY 7080), on the slip road near Cheema Boilers in Phase 8-B around 2:13 am on Sunday. The car at the crash site near Cheema Boilers in Phase 8-B, Mohali, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Prakash Kumar of Bihar, who had been running the Kumar tea stall at this point for over 15 years.

As per the police, the driver, who is yet to be identified, had come from Chandigarh side and crashed into the stall.

The intensity of the crash was so strong that all the airbags in the car got inflated after hitting the stall.

Manjit Kumar, a labour contractor, who reached the spot around five minutes after the accident, rushed the victim to a private hospital but he died on the way. “Prakash died on the way to the hospital. The driver had fled the spot by the time I reached there,” said Manjit Kumar.

Mohan, a relative of the deceased, said that the driver had come in high speed and rammed his vehicle into the shop. Due to the collision, the rear wall of the stall had also collapsed, said Mohan.

High drama was witnessed at the spot in the afternoon when migrants gathered there and hurled stones at the crane which had been brought to remove the vehicle from the spot. The furious mob was demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The victim’s body was shifted to the mortuary of the local civil hospital and his family was informed about his demise. Kumar is survived by wife and two sons.

Police have booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death of a person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-1 police station.