Mohali: GMADA begins construction of shorter route to airport

To decongest the Airport Road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Thursday commenced work to construct a shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, this time via Sector junction 65-66 (Bawa White House) to Sector 66-B. This will reduce distance for commuters from Chandigarh side to the airport in Mohali by approx 3.5 km thereby reducing travel time. GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar, along with Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, visited the site on Wednesday and directed ASE builder, the Bathinda firm which has been allotted the work tender, to start their survey without delay.

Presently, commuters from Chandigarh side are required to travel all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, passing Bawa White House, and then make a left turn towards Airport Chowk, before another left towards the airport.

GMADA on July 10 allotted work tender for construction of this 3.360 km road with a bridge of approximately 180m on the N-choe to ASE builder, Bathinda. The firm has been asked to complete the work by October 9, 2025, with construction cost of ₹62.65 crore, including civil public health and electric works.

To decongest the airport road, an alternate subject cited four lane road with 33 ft main carriageway on both sides was planned in the approved Master Plan of SAS Nagar from Sector junction 65-66 (Bawa White House) to Sector 66-B, which will connect Mohali as well as Chandigarh to the international airport.

The PR-7 road, popularly known as the Airport Road, connects Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to Mohali and Chandigarh, and is the only link for the traffic coming from Punjab side as well as Haryana side for reaching the international airport in Mohali.

At present, PR-7 road is congested due to its connectivity with Zirakpur, Ambala, Aerocity and IT City, and most of the traffic coming from Delhi side and Haryana along GT road, going to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh or vice versa passes through this road.

The PR-7 road is also an important connection between Mohali and Zirakpur with New Chandigarh besides Baddi and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

“The total cost of the project is ₹122 crore, including ₹60 crore as land cost which already stands acquired and compensation was paid. Survey work by the construction agencies has been started at site and the progress is expected to pick up pace by the end of monsoon season. Not only this road will decongest the PR-7 road but will also help in reducing the fuel consumption,” a GMADA officer said.

Kumar said the 164-foot-wide road is a crucial component of the Mohali Master Plan. “This shorter route will enable commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to reach the airport by taking the route in front of Bawa White House, rather than the longer route via Airport Road. Consequently, this will reduce the distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by over 5 km,” he added.