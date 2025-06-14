MP: 4 Maoists, including 3 women, killed in encounter with security forces

Bhopal: Four maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, said police. Police said the security forces have recovered a grenade launcher, 1 SLR and other weapons from the encounter site. (Representational image)

The encounter took place in the forests of Pachama Dadri village under Bithli post of Rupjhar police station area of the district.

Balaghat superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said, “Information was received about the camps and movement of Maoists. The operation was launched on Saturday morning. The Maoists were seen in the forest. They were asked to surrender but they started firing. Forces retaliated and gunned down four. The search operation is still going on. The team recovered a grenade launcher, 1 SLR and other weapons from the encounter site.”

Police are trying to identify the slain Maoists, he said, adding that there is a possibility of finding more bodies of Maoists.