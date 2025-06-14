Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP: 4 Maoists, including 3 women, killed in encounter with security forces

ByMonika Pandey
Jun 14, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Police said the Maoists were asked to surrender but they started firing and the security forces retaliated

Bhopal: Four maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, said police.

Police said the security forces have recovered a grenade launcher, 1 SLR and other weapons from the encounter site. (Representational image)
Police said the security forces have recovered a grenade launcher, 1 SLR and other weapons from the encounter site. (Representational image)

The encounter took place in the forests of Pachama Dadri village under Bithli post of Rupjhar police station area of the district.

Balaghat superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said, “Information was received about the camps and movement of Maoists. The operation was launched on Saturday morning. The Maoists were seen in the forest. They were asked to surrender but they started firing. Forces retaliated and gunned down four. The search operation is still going on. The team recovered a grenade launcher, 1 SLR and other weapons from the encounter site.”

Police are trying to identify the slain Maoists, he said, adding that there is a possibility of finding more bodies of Maoists.

News / Cities / Bhopal / MP: 4 Maoists, including 3 women, killed in encounter with security forces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On