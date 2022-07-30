MP: BJP claims win in 40 zila panchayat chairperson seats, Cong clash with police

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the party’s supporters have won the election of chairperson in 40 district panchayats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress-supported candidates won 10 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party-supported candidates won 1 seat. The election of Sidhi district panchayat has been put on hold by the court.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a memorandum to the state election commission alleged that gross irregularities were carried out by the ruling BJP, local administration and police in the zila panchayat polls. A scuffle was also reported between Congress leaders and police in Bhopal on Friday afternoon after the BJP proposed the name of Ramkunwar Gurjar, wife of Congress district vice president, Navrrang Gurjar, as chairperson of Bhopal district panchayat.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress MLAs PC Sharma and Arif Masood made an attempt to stop urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, who reached the collectorate with three defected district panchayat members including Ramkunwar Gurjar for voting of chairperson, leading to a clash between the police and the Congress leaders.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Digvijaya Singh misbehaved with police as he couldn’t digest the defeat. “Diggi Raja (referring to Digvijaya Singh) should learn how to accept defeat. He lost his temper after losing. He misbehaved with voters. He pushed voters and banged on the vehicle. Does it look good for a senior Congress leader like Singh to pull the collar of a police officer. Sonia Gandhiji and Kamalnath ji should answer whether they asked him to behave like that. I condemned this act,” the chief minister said.

Digvijaya Singh later in a statement claimed that he was objecting to BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma entering the premises along with a woman voter and the policemen on duty pushed him. “I was trying to stop police from pushing me and did not grab the collar of any policeman as alleged by chief minister Chouhan,” he said.

The Congress workers also staged a protest after two votes of Congress-supported members were cancelled.

Local Congress MLA Sanajy Yadav said, “The district administration cancelled the votes to ensure the win of BJP- supported candidate as he got only eight votes but a Congress member received nine votes.”

In Morena, Congress leaders gheroed superintendent of police’s (SP) office and accused police of abducting two Congress-supported members. Two members, Sanddep Shakya and Girdhari Lal Bairva, were detained by police to maintain law and order. Congress senior leader Ramniwas Rawat along with MLAs reached the SP office on Thursday night and staged a protest.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked people for voting and he said, “The BJP supporters won because the welfare scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the hearts of common people.”

Meanwhile, the Congress terminated four party leaders including youth president, vice president and block president of rural Bhopal and one other.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, “The manner in which the police, administration and money were used dishonesty by the ruling party in the election of district panchayat president in the state is a blot on the democratic history of Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, out of 10 Zilla Panchayat members here, 8 members apparently won with the support of the Congress party. But today when chairperson elections were held, BJP ministers themselves reached the election site and encouraged dishonesty. On behalf of the Congress party, Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri and other leaders also reached the election site but were stopped outside. After that, the BJP candidate was forcibly declared the winner by illegal tender voting. The Congress party has complained about this to the State Election Commission.”

