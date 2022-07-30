MP: BJP claims win in 40 zila panchayat chairperson seats, Cong clash with police
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the party’s supporters have won the election of chairperson in 40 district panchayats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress-supported candidates won 10 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party-supported candidates won 1 seat. The election of Sidhi district panchayat has been put on hold by the court.
Meanwhile, the Congress in a memorandum to the state election commission alleged that gross irregularities were carried out by the ruling BJP, local administration and police in the zila panchayat polls. A scuffle was also reported between Congress leaders and police in Bhopal on Friday afternoon after the BJP proposed the name of Ramkunwar Gurjar, wife of Congress district vice president, Navrrang Gurjar, as chairperson of Bhopal district panchayat.
Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress MLAs PC Sharma and Arif Masood made an attempt to stop urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, who reached the collectorate with three defected district panchayat members including Ramkunwar Gurjar for voting of chairperson, leading to a clash between the police and the Congress leaders.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Digvijaya Singh misbehaved with police as he couldn’t digest the defeat. “Diggi Raja (referring to Digvijaya Singh) should learn how to accept defeat. He lost his temper after losing. He misbehaved with voters. He pushed voters and banged on the vehicle. Does it look good for a senior Congress leader like Singh to pull the collar of a police officer. Sonia Gandhiji and Kamalnath ji should answer whether they asked him to behave like that. I condemned this act,” the chief minister said.
Digvijaya Singh later in a statement claimed that he was objecting to BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma entering the premises along with a woman voter and the policemen on duty pushed him. “I was trying to stop police from pushing me and did not grab the collar of any policeman as alleged by chief minister Chouhan,” he said.
The Congress workers also staged a protest after two votes of Congress-supported members were cancelled.
Local Congress MLA Sanajy Yadav said, “The district administration cancelled the votes to ensure the win of BJP- supported candidate as he got only eight votes but a Congress member received nine votes.”
In Morena, Congress leaders gheroed superintendent of police’s (SP) office and accused police of abducting two Congress-supported members. Two members, Sanddep Shakya and Girdhari Lal Bairva, were detained by police to maintain law and order. Congress senior leader Ramniwas Rawat along with MLAs reached the SP office on Thursday night and staged a protest.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked people for voting and he said, “The BJP supporters won because the welfare scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the hearts of common people.”
Meanwhile, the Congress terminated four party leaders including youth president, vice president and block president of rural Bhopal and one other.
MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, “The manner in which the police, administration and money were used dishonesty by the ruling party in the election of district panchayat president in the state is a blot on the democratic history of Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, out of 10 Zilla Panchayat members here, 8 members apparently won with the support of the Congress party. But today when chairperson elections were held, BJP ministers themselves reached the election site and encouraged dishonesty. On behalf of the Congress party, Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri and other leaders also reached the election site but were stopped outside. After that, the BJP candidate was forcibly declared the winner by illegal tender voting. The Congress party has complained about this to the State Election Commission.”
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
