MP CM announces ₹1 crore aid to kin of jawan killed in Chattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ₹one crore financial assistance to the family of a security personnel from the state, who was killed in Chhattisgarh two days back in a blast of IED planted by Naxals, officials said on Saturday.
The jawan, Laxmikant Dwivedi, was a security personnel with the 22nd battalion of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh. He was martyred on Thursday in the blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists.
The chief minister also announced a government job to a family member of Dwivedi, whose body was brought to Rewa, his home district in MP, on Friday, the officials said.
Chouhan also announced that his family would be given a house, they added.
Dwivedi's last rites were performed at his native village Barchha Kakahra, located arond 150 kms from Rewa district headquarters, on Friday.
MP Minister of State Ram Khilawan Patel also paid tributes to Dwivedi by reaching his village.
