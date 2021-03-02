MP CM says Budget will make state 'aatmanirbhar', Kamal Nath hits back
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday described the state's budget for 2021-22 as one aiming at making Madhya Pradesh "Atmanirbhar".
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Kamal Nath, on the other hand, said it provided no relief from high fuel prices, nor did it make any concrete provisions for industry reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of ₹2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden earlier in the day.
Before finalizing the budget document, the government had invited suggestions from experts by organizing a webinar "to prepare a roadmap for making the state Atmanirbhar (self- reliant)," Chouhan told reporters.
"It is based on four pillars -- development of physical infrastructure, health and education, economy and employment and good governance," he said.
These four "missions" will be implemented on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country self-reliant, he said.
For infrastructure the budget has made a provision of ₹44,152 crore, ₹40,958 crore has been allocated for providing quality education at government schools and nine new government medical colleges will also be set up, he said.
"The nal-jal (tap water) scheme (for which funds have been allocated) is historic and will be a major boon for women," the chief minister said.
Chouhan also noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, GDP of the state fell by only 2.12 per cent, much less than the expected 7-8 per cent decrease.
"We have managed to restrict it (the fall) and compared to last year, we have enhanced budgetary provisions by 22 per cent," he said.
Amid the pandemic, his government provided adequate assistance to farmers and those schemes will continue, the chief minister said.
State Congress chief Kamal Nath termed the budget as "a bundle of lies". It was directionless and did not provide any relief from the skyrocketing fuel prices by reducing VAT and did not extend the agriculture loan waiver scheme, he said.
"No relaxation has been given in the registration fee and there is no solid action-plan for generating employment," Nath said.
There were no concrete provisions for health and education sectors, not was there any budgetary provision for measures to curb crime against women, he claimed.
There was nothing for reviving the economy by providing relief to the industries and businesses, the Congress leader claimed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM says Budget will make state 'aatmanirbhar', Kamal Nath hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 24-year-old man killed by his brothers-in law in alleged hate crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series
- A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who worshipped Godse joins Cong; ‘now Gandhian’, says party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party
- An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style
- Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox