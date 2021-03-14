MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order

After Supreme Court reprimanded Madhya Pradesh government on condition of law and order in the state, Congress attacked BJP government and raised questions on working of MP Police on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the state government for not arresting BSP MLA Rambai’s husband Govind Singh Thakur in connection with the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasiya from Damoh, and for alleged threats to an additional sessions judge, said Manish Nagaich, Chaurasiya’s advocate.

“During the hearing, the apex court said the state government should accept they are not capable of ruling according to the Constitution of India,” said Nagaich.

Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. Criminal charges were earlier dropped against Govind Singh after a police investigation. He was again named accused in January on the orders of Damoh additional sessions judge RP Sonkar. Sonkar also issued an arrest warrant against Govind Singh, who is absconding. Earlier, justice Sonkar, who was conducting the trial in the murder case, alleged the police were supporting Govind Singh and maligning his image. He wrote to the sessions judge, two days after a woman police officer accused Sonkar of harassing and insulting her for the delay in Govind Singh’s arrest.

“The apex court on Friday pulled up the state government, asking if there was law-and-order in MP or ‘Jungle Raj’. This proved that the MP government is patronising mafias and criminals," said MP Congress Committee general secretary KK Mishra.

Mishra further claimed that despite justice Sonkar accusing MP police of falsely accusing and implicating him, the state government didn’t take any action against the police officers. He said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign for “failing” to maintain law and order in the state.

However, BJP leaders said the government will look into the matter.

“We respect the apex court, but Congress leaders have no rights to question the law-and-order situation in MP. Thakur used to meet Congress leaders in the state assembly when he was absconding in the case. During the regime of then Congress-led state government, Govind Singh Thakur’s name was removed from the charge-sheet by MP police. It is Congress which used to force police to work against the law, not us,” said Rajneesh Agrawal, BJP spokesperson.

Despite repeated attempts, state home minister Narottam Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Vivek Johri couldn’t be contacted for their comments.

BSP MLA Rambai said, “My husband is being targeted for political vendetta, but I don’t know where he is.”

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya)