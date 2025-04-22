Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP: Eight members of a family killed in Damoh road accident

ByAnupam Pateriya
Apr 22, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Six people, including two children, died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Damoh district hospital.

Eight members of a family were killed, while five others sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in plunged into a 20-feet-deep ditch in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The victims included six women and two children from Bhitafuller village of Jabalpur district in MP.

“Fifteen people of a family from Jabalpur were returning from Bandakpur after visiting the Jatashankar Dham in their Bolero car. At around 11am, the driver lost control, and the car fell into a ditch near Mahadev Ghat in Banwar Chowki area of Damoh,” sub-divisional magistrate Saurabh Gandharva said.

The police rushed to the spot with an ambulance after passersby alerted them. Six people, including two children, died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Damoh district hospital.

The five injured were referred to the Jabalpur medical college. The condition of the injured is said to be stable, the SDM added.

News / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Eight members of a family killed in Damoh road accident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On