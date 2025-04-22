MP: Eight members of a family killed in Damoh road accident

Eight members of a family were killed, while five others sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in plunged into a 20-feet-deep ditch in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the police said. Representational image.

The victims included six women and two children from Bhitafuller village of Jabalpur district in MP.

“Fifteen people of a family from Jabalpur were returning from Bandakpur after visiting the Jatashankar Dham in their Bolero car. At around 11am, the driver lost control, and the car fell into a ditch near Mahadev Ghat in Banwar Chowki area of Damoh,” sub-divisional magistrate Saurabh Gandharva said.

The police rushed to the spot with an ambulance after passersby alerted them. Six people, including two children, died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Damoh district hospital.

The five injured were referred to the Jabalpur medical college. The condition of the injured is said to be stable, the SDM added.