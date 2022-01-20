MP investors’ summit in Indore cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases, says govt

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held in Indore in February due to a rise in cases of Covid 19, an official announcement by the state government said.

“The summit has been cancelled due to the third wave of Covid 19. Now it will be held later this year. The new dates will be decided after the evaluation of the condition of Covid 19. All the investors are being informed about it,” Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDCL) managing director Rohan Saxena said.

The summit was last held in 2019 by the then Congress-led state government.

In MP, the positivity rate has been increased to 9.81%.

In the past 24 hours, five deaths have been reported in MP. As many as 7,597 new cases were reported and the number of active cases has risen to 43,973, according to a bulletin released by MP health department. Indore remains a hotspot with high number of positive cases. In Indore, 2,047 new cases were reported followed by 1,341 cases in Bhopal and 725 cases in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has been tested positive again in 12 days. He was first tested positive on January 8. He recovered and attended public programmes on January 15. On Wednesday, he again tested positive after having a fever. His wife was also tested positive. Sisodia informed about his infection through a tweet.

AIIMS Bhopal, former director Sarman Singh said, “The minister might have been re-infected with some other strain as many strains are active this time. People should pay extra caution to save themselves from different strains of Covid 19.”.