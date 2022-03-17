MP logs 21 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 341
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,821 on Thursday after the detection of 21 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.
The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. According to the official, the coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dropped to 0.08 per cent from 0.1 per cent the previous day.
The recovery count in MP rose to 10,29,747 after 100 people were discharged during the day, he said. The state is now left with 341 active cases, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered six and two cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 25,000 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,85,73,619, the official said.
A government release said 11,44,51,624 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 23,886 on Thursday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,821, new cases 21, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,747, active cases 341, number of tests so far 2,85,73,619.
