MP mega vaccine drive: Over 1.2 million jabbed against Covid today, CM lauds feat

More than 1.2 million people were administered a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the first of the three such drives announced this month to achieve 100 per cent vaccine coverage in the state.

As of 8pm, 12,57,915 people were inoculated with the shot during the day, according to the state’s directorate of health services.

According to data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 10.25pm, 12,94,516 doses were administered in the state. Overall, 9,23,58,688 doses, consisting of 5,15,25,179 first doses and 4,08,33,509 second doses, have been administered across the state so far. Indore continued to top the list of districts with the maximum inoculations with 56,61,410 doses of the vaccine administered so far.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state for what he hailed as “record vaccinations” on the day. “The public participation model has been important in the achievement of the state,” Chouhan’s office quoted him as saying.

The state government has set itself a target of administering both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire eligible population in the state by the end of this month (December 31).

The next similar campaigns will be held on December 16 and 22, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Meanwhile, 14 people tested positive in the state for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours with no report of fresh fatalities. The total confirmed infections rose to 7,93,288 and the death toll stood at 10,529, according to a report by news agency PTI. The state currently has 140 active cases of Covid-19.