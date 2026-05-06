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MP Metro allows birthday parties to generate revenue and boost ridership

Pre-wedding shoots, film shoots, weddings, engagements, and birthday celebrations can be hosted with charges ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000 per hour

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:50 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) launched celebrations on wheels in Bhopal and Indore that will rent out metro stations, coaches and premises for photoshoots, birthday parties and pre-wedding celebrations at the rate of 5,000 per hour to increase footfall and generate revenue, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes as both metros struggle to attract commuters. (Representative Image/ HT File Photo)

“The initiative, aimed at offsetting losses due to low passenger turnout, is also being promoted as a way to familiarise people with the newly launched metro systems in Bhopal and Indore by spending over 11,000 crores, senior officer of urban development department said.

The expenditure on operations is around 6–8 lakh per day, while current earnings in Bhopal and Indore hover between 8,000 and 10,000 daily, official said.

The official added that pre-wedding shoots, film shoots, weddings, engagements, and birthday celebrations can be hosted with charges ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 per hour. Bookings must be made 15 days in advance and will be confirmed only after agreeing to mandatory rules, official said.

Alcohol, cigarettes, fireworks, and candles are prohibited and guests must undergo security checks.

“The ‘celebration on wheels’ concept, previously tried by Indian Railways, is now being adapted for metros to generate revenue, promote public transport, and give people a chance to experience its convenience, without compromising safety,” said the MD.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP Metro allows birthday parties to generate revenue and boost ridership
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