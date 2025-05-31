Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
MP's Indore gets metro connectivity: Check stations, ticket prices and more

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2025 09:29 PM IST

Officials said commercial operations started on Saturday on approximately six-kilometre `Super Priority Corridor' between Gandhi Nagar Station and Station No 3.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore now has metro services with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurating the first phase of the key project through video link from Bhopal, where he attended an event marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar.

A metro train runs on the newly inaugurated 6km-long Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI)
The project marks the first metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh.

At the inauguration event held in Indore, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said, "Prime Minister Modi has given a major gift to Indore in the form of metro rail service. Indore has become the 24th city in the country to launch metro services."

Indore Metro | Know stations, route, ticket prices

– Officials said commercial operations started on Saturday on the approximately six-kilometre `Super Priority Corridor' between Gandhi Nagar Station and Station No 3 also known as ‘Super Corridor-03’.

– There are a total of five metro stations in the first phase. The fare for five-station stretch between Gandhi Nagar and Super Corridor-03 will range from 20 to 30, as per a TOI report.

 

– The five Indore metro stations are Gandhi Nagar, Super Corridor 6, Super Corridor 5, Super Corridor 4, and Super Corridor 3, with passenger services commencing from the Gandhi Nagar station. MP government announced that all rides will be completely free in the first week of launch.

– While metro stations in the city are designed to accommodate six-coach trains, currently three-coach trains with a capacity to carry 980 passengers are in operation, according to a PTI news agency report.

– A total of 31.32 km of metro network is planned for Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated cost of 7,500.8 crore. The complete network will have 28 stations, serving the city which currently has a population of over 35 lakh.

