‘If you fire a bullet, it will be answered with a cannon ball’: PM Modi’s bold warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a bold warning to Pakistan and terror groups, saying India will respond strongly to any act of aggression. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern warning to Pakistan during addresses at Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, in Bhopal(PTI)

Speaking at a large public gathering in Bhopal, PM Modi said, “140 crore Indians are roaring that if you fire a bullet, it will be answered with a cannon ball.”

He declared that India would not only hit back but could also target those who shelter and support terrorists. “We will now strike inside your territory, and those who support terrorists will also have to pay a heavy price,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi praised Operation Sindoor, calling it the largest and most successful anti-terror campaign in the country's history. “Operation Sindoor is the biggest and most successful anti-terror operation in the history of India,” he said.

Operation Sindoor became symbol of ‘naari shakti’

Modi hailed the operation as not only a major anti-terror achievement but also a powerful representation of "naari shakti (women's strength)" in India's security forces.

Highlighting the critical role of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said, “We all know how significant the role of the BSF was in this operation. BSF's daughters were holding the front lines from Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Gujarat border."

He added, "Women gave a strong reply to cross-border firing. From the Command and Control Centre to destroying enemy posts, the brave daughters of the BSF displayed exceptional valour.”

Before addressing the rally, Modi participated in the ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan,’ organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

At the event held at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan, Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro and the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna. He also laid the foundation stones for several other development projects across Madhya Pradesh.