MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car
A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said. "The car of MP minister Tulsiram Silawat was hit on Tuesday night by a truck in Dewas district when he was travelling with his family to Bhopal. However, all the occupants of the minister's car escaped unhurt in the accident," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivdayal Singh said.
The truck hit the minister's car from the side, which left the left side door of the vehicle damaged, he said. Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained.
A case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that his vehicle was also seized. Further investigation is underway, he added. Silawat is state water resources minister and represents Sanwer constituency in Indore district.
-
Amritsar IED seizure: Police probing terror angle, teams sent to different states to round up suspects
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in the Ranjit Avenue area, police on Wednesday said they have sent their teams to different states to arrest the suspects after getting some clues. Additional director general of police (ADGP), internal security, RN Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.7kg and contained RDX. Sub inspector Dilbagh Singh's driver had noticed the explosive while cleaning the vehicle.
-
Jaipur woman, 32, set afire by relatives dies: Police
A 32-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by relatives over a financial dispute in Jaipur's Jamwaramgarh area succumbed tothe woman, Anita, 32'sr injuries on Wednesday, police said. Jamwaramgarh circle officer Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj said the woman, Anita, 32, gave a statement before her death, accusing 10 relatives including three women of setting her on fire on August 10. The relatives and Anita lived in the same neighbourhood. Four people were arrested in this case at the time.
-
Supertech twin towers: FIR against three former fire officers over issuing NOC
An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida. The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).
-
Lots in a name: Row brews over new districts carved out in West Bengal
The West Bengal government's decision to carve out seven new districts from the state's existing 23 has sparked protests in Murshidabad and Nadia, where residents and political parties have objected to the proposed names of the districts. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that within six months, the new districts will be carved out of Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Bankura, while Murshidabad will be split into two new districts.
-
Bhopal: 2 revenue officials washed away while crossing bridge over Siwan river
In a tragic incident, a tehsildar and a patwari (village accountant) were washed away while crossing a bridge of the swollen Siwan river in a car on Tuesday night, said police. Police recovered the body of patwari Mahendra Rajak and the car about 4km away but tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur remains missing. The rescue teams are trying to locate tehsildar. Rescue teams continue looking for Thakur across the river.
