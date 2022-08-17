Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car

MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car

Published on Aug 17, 2022
Tulsiram Silawat is state water resources minister and represents Sanwer constituency in Indore district. The incident occured on Tuesday night when the minister's car was hit by a truck in Dewas district while he was travelling with his family to Bhopal.
Tulsiram Silawat conducting an aerial survey after a breach in a wall of an under-constuction dam over Karam river was reported, at Kothida in Dhar district, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022.(PTI)
A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said. "The car of MP minister Tulsiram Silawat was hit on Tuesday night by a truck in Dewas district when he was travelling with his family to Bhopal. However, all the occupants of the minister's car escaped unhurt in the accident," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivdayal Singh said.

The truck hit the minister's car from the side, which left the left side door of the vehicle damaged, he said. Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that his vehicle was also seized. Further investigation is underway, he added. Silawat is state water resources minister and represents Sanwer constituency in Indore district.

madhya pradesh bhopal
