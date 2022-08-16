Watch: Panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri as crocodile enters residential area

Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after a crocodile entered a residential colony on Sunday morning. The reptile was spotted in a colony near the Old Bus Stand early on Sunday, following which the authorities were informed.

In the video that is now being widely shared on social media, the crocodile can be seen floating into the Shivpuri district colony as a nullah overflowed, causing waterlogging in the region. As the reptile moved from door to door, foresters surrounded him and tried to entrap him. Residents of the neighbourhood are seen recording the crocodile's movements on their phones.

The crocodile was rescued following an hour-long attempt by a rescue team from the Madhav National Park. The eight-foot-long creature was eventually released in the Sankhya Sagar Lake, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Due to the presence of a large number of lakes and nullahs in the city emptying into lakes or running downstream from the lakes, the incidence of crocodiles intruding into residential areas is not an unusual phenomenon. The problem is particularly aggravated in monsoon when water levels of lakes rise.

