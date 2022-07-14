MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer
A Madhya Pradesh government official has come under fire for controversial remarks on voting and democracy, after he called them “the biggest mistakes” of the nation. In a widely shared video that Hindustan Times has heard Shivpuri additional district magistrate (ADM) Umesh Shukla makes the comment before Wednesday's last phase of polls for local body elections.
According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.
"What have you got by voting so far? How many corrupt leaders have we produced? I think that the right to vote and democracy is the biggest mistake of the nation," the ADM said.
The comments drew the attention of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who called it a “serious matter'”. At the time of writing, no action has been taken by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, but the minister has indicated Shukla will be transferred.
Employees performing poll duties are given the facility to cast votes via postal ballots.
-
Taste of Life: How Indian kitchens embraced arrowroot
“Uposhanapakashastra” (the science of cooking food for fasting) is a cookbook written by Durgabai Bhat in 1892. It features a recipe called “ararutachi kheer” (arrowroot kheer). One can add nutmeg or cardamom. Bhat mentions that the kheer could also be given to convalescents. When Bhat wrote her book, arrowroot had been commercially available for only a few decades. Within a few decades, it established a strong foothold in the kitchens of India.
-
'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth ₹4 crore
A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four. The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja. Officers have seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore from the accused.
-
'How can 15 students decide': Delhi HC junks plea seeking to defer NEET-UG
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea. The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them.
-
Delhi court asks for CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam claims assault in Tihar
A Delhi court on Thursday asked for CCTV camera footage of a Tihar Jail cell on a plea filed by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleging assault in the cell where he is lodged in an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat also asked the duty register of jail sevadar to be present before the court during the next hearing on July 20.
-
Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru
A two-day blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities', will be held here from August 5. The hackathon is organised by Crypto investing app CoinSwitch, in association with 'Startup Karnataka', a Karnataka Government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangaluru South). It is also supported by Sequoia India. The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs three lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs six lakh.
