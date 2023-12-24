MP school admin booked for thrashing students for shouting Jai Shree Ram

An FIR has been registered against a missionary school administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha for allegedly thrashing students who shouted Jai Shri Ram slogan in a school function, said police. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo. (File)

The case has been registered after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo visited Bharat Mata Convent school in Ganjbasoda town of Vidisha district and inquired the matter on Friday. The FIR has been registered under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kanoongo said, “Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Vivek Vishwakarma made a complaint to the commission on November 10 regarding thrashing of children in the school for shouting slogan of Jai Shri Ram during the Children’s Day function. We forwarded it to the state government, but no action was taken in the matter.”

A team of NCPCR and Child Welfare Committee reached the school to inquire about the matter. After three hours of probe, the statements of the victim students were recorded and found the complaint true. The investigation team reached the city police station and registered a case.

Child Welfare Committee chairman Prem Singh Dhakad said, “Two children have recorded written statements confirming the incident. They informed us that they were thrashed by calling on the stage by school principal.”

Talking to local media persons, the school’s principal, Sister Reena said, “The students had acted against the discipline of the school and a minor punishment was given to them.”

Police have startedan investigation into the matter. Vidisha additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav said, “The FIR has been registered and now police are investigating the matter.”