MP sees 5 Covid-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said.
The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed.
With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added. A government release said 11,66,22,435 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 48,386 on Friday.
Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor. While reiterating the government's resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.
Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli
The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan was extended till April 10 on Thursday as a precautionary measure. However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday. The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
Allies JD(U), BJP clash again on CM face
A day after the results of election to 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats were announced, a war of words again erupted on Friday between BJP and JD(U), the key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state. The first salvo was fired by JD(U)'s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha. BJP's state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to respond. Jaiswal, however, also took a dig at Kushwaha.
HC raises environmental concerns on destruction of seized liquor, flags use of minors in smuggling
It is not just the consumption of liquor that is hazardous to health, so is the destruction of illicit liquor seized by the authorities without assessing environmental impact in the vicinity, the Patna High Court has said while also deploring the involvement of minors and vehicles with fake number plates in smuggling of liquor. The matter will be next heard next week.
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
