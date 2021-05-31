‘Honeytrap case’: Nath gets notice, asked to hand over pen drive

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high profile 2019 “honeytrap case” in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to state Congress president Kamal Nath, days after he claimed to have a pen drive connected to the matter.

Nath has been asked to be present at home on June 2 to register his statement, and also hand over the pen drive. Reacting to an FIR against a Congress MLA in a woman’s suicide case, the former chief minister had hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, claiming he had information on the case stored on a pen drive but he wouldn’t engage in dirty politics.

The notice said, “The case was registered in September 2019 at Kishanganj police station in Indore. The pen drive/CD could be important evidence in the investigation of the case. The pen drive can help the SIT in revealing some new facts. So we expect you to remain present at your bungalow in Shyamla Hills in Bhopal at 12.30pm on June 2 to register the statement and hand over the pen drive to SIT.”

However, the police officer refused to comment on the contents of this notice.