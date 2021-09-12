Neemuch incident: MP govt announces financial support for tribal man Kanhaiya Lal Bhil’s family

The family of 45-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Bhil will receive support from the government, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement on Sunday. His son will receive the government’s support to continue his education and his brothers will receive monetary compensation of Rs.2 lakh each and aided in the construction of their homes, Chouhan said.

“After Kanhaiya Lal Bhil's death in Neemuch during an unfortunate incident, we've decided to support the victim's son in his education and in other expenses. We'll also help 2 brothers of the victim to build their houses and will give ₹2 lakh each to them,” the chief minister told reporters on Sunday.

Bhil, a tribal man from Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, was allegedly thrashed by eight people, who tied him to the back of a vehicle with a nylon rope and dragged him for some distance on August 26. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment on August 28. The matter came to light after a video of the barbaric incident was widely shared on social media.

Sooraj Kumar Verma, superintendent of police, Neemuch, said Bhil, who was a resident of Banda village, was involved in a minor road accident with a milkman named Chitarmal Gurjar. Bhil had gone looking for his wife, who he alleged had eloped with her brother-in-law, with his friend Govind Bhil. They were on the lookout for vehicles coming from his village. Bhil was thrown off balance after he picked up a stone and collided with Gurjar’s bike, causing him to spill the milk he was carrying. Gurjar lost his cool and called up his friends who roughed up Bhil and tied him to the back of a truck.

After the video of the incident sparked backlash on social media all eight accused were charged under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. Six individuals, including Gurjar were also arrested, and search was on for the remaining accused.

The state administration also undertook a demolition drive against some of the accused. SP Suraj Verma and district collector Mayank Agarwal reached the village of the accused and oversaw the demolition of their properties, news agency ANI reported.

