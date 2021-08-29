Tribal man dies after being beaten up, tied to vehicle and dragged

A 45-year-old tribal man, who was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope and dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, died during the treatment, police said on Saturday, adding that six accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday morning after a minor road accident involving the tribal man, identified as Kanhaiyala Bheel of Banda village, and a milkman who was riding a motorcycle. The incident came to light on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Kanhaiyalal’s friend Govind Bheel registered a complaint on Friday at Ratangarh police station.

“On Thursday morning, Kanhaiyalal came to me and said his wife eloped with her brother-in-law. We went to search her on a bike. We were standing on Neemuch-Sangoli road looking for public vehicles and bikes coming from his village. Kanhaiyalal picked a stone in his hand. He lost his balance and collided with the bike of Chitarmal Gurjar, a milkman. They both fell down. When Chitaramal called his relatives and friends after the incident, I fled,” Govind told police in his complaint.

Soorja Kumar Verma, superintendent of police, Neemuch, said Gurjar lost his cool after the milk spilt on the road due to the accident and beat up Bheel. Gurjar then called up his friends who also roughed up Bheel and tied him to the rear side of a vehicle passing by with a rope. Bheel was dragged for some distance.

“After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday,” the SP said.

All the eight accused were charged with sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, Verma added.

Police said they have arrested six accused, including milkman Chitarmal Gurjar, 32, of Patan village and Mahendra Gurjar, 40, who is the husband of Ghetaliya village’s sarpanch. (Who are the other arrested accused?) The SP said the motorcycle and two four-wheelers - including a pick-up vehicle -- and a nylon rope believed to be used in the crime have been seized.

Additional superintendent of police, Neemuch, Sundar Singh Kanesh said, “Police received a complaint of accident at Sangoli road. When Fast Response Vehicle reached there, the accused handed over Kanhaiyalal to police by saying that he is robber and trying to rob him by attacking with a stone.”

“Later, on the complaint of Govind, we registered a case against eight people. During interrogation, Chitaramal said he thought that Kanhaiyalal was a highway robber and Govind as accomplice, who ran away from the spot,” Kanesh added.

Police said they are trying to nab other two accused.

Promising tough action against the accused, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, “We won’t allow such barbarism in the state. Tough action will be taken against the accused. The matter will be taken to fast-track court so the accused can get punishment soon.”

However, the opposition Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for increasing cases of atrocities against tribals. “What is this happening in MP. BJP-led state government failed to protect tribal in MP. People are beating and dragging inhumanly to a tribal. The state government should control this otherwise we will stage protest against the atrocities agaisnt tribal,” said Kamal Nath, president, state Congress committee.

