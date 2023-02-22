Home / Cities / Bhopal News / NIA team detains two illegal weapon suppliers from Ujjain; releases them later

NIA team detains two illegal weapon suppliers from Ujjain; releases them later

Published on Feb 22, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Yogesh Bhati and Rajpal Chandravat are allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were released on bail from Tihar jail recently

Representational image.
HT Correspondent

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday detained two illegal weapon suppliers during raids in Nagda town of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh.

Yogesh Bhati and Rajpal Chandravat are allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were released on bail from Tihar jail recently.

According to Ujjain police, Bhati and Chandravat were interrogated for seven hours. Later, they were released after their phones were confiscated.

“Bhati and Chandravat were also found involved in alleged contract killing of builder Sanjay Biyani in Nanded. The Nanded police had interrogated them after they were found doing a recce before the incident,” said the Ujjain police officer.

Talking to reported, Bhati said, “I was arrested in one case of illegal weapon supply but now I am being framed in all the cases related to Lawrence Bishnoi. I have nothing to do with him.”

