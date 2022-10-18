On Gadkari's challenge, Ujjain MP loses 32 kg; says 2,300 cr plans approved

After accepting union minister Nitin Gadkari's challenge - to lose weight in return for clearing developmental proposals for his constituency - Madhya Pradesh MP Anil Firojiya on Monday said he had lost 32 kg and got the nod for plans worth ₹2,300 crores for the region. "I met union minister Nitin Gadkari and told him... he was very happy," Bharatiya Janata Party leader Firojiya, who represents Ujjain, was quoted by news agency ANI.

How did the MP lose weight?

The BJP leader said he lost around 15 kg in June.

"I wake up at 5.30 in the morning and then go for a morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take a light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables, and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between..."

What prompted the weight loss journey?

In February Gadkari said, "I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya ji. Once my weight was 135 kg... but now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognise me in that photo. I will allocate ₹1,000 crore for each kilogram he loses."